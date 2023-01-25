BILLINGS, Mt: The annual Point-in-Time count is a national count of all people experiencing homelessness that takes place every January.

Montana’s count will take place tomorrow night. Across the country, several cities are organizing efforts for their own counts this week

The goal of the count is to reach out to both unsheltered and sheltered persons who are currently experiencing homelessness.

This count, then, helps the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)to allocate funds for our state.

Kari Boiter, the President of the Directors of Yellowstone County Continuum of Care, said that the count is an important tool to get a true picture of homelessness in a region on any given day.

"So, Missoula, Great falls, Bozeman, Helena, Butte- they are all going to be doing this count on the same day as us. So, we will be able to look at on Jan 26th overnight how did Missoula compared to Billings? How did Billings compare to other cities of its size in its region and we can really start to see some trends about rural homelessness compared to urban homelessness,” emphasized Boiter.

She also said they are still in need of volunteers to effectively carry out the homeless count tomorrow.

“We are really counting on community volunteers and our service providers to be able to pull this counts off. It’s 18 and up preferably. If you have a 16-year-old youth you want to bring with you, as long as they are supervised by an adult, that’s okay. Essentially, we give everybody the same orientation when they come on site at 4’o clock. We give them the forms, we go over it, make sure they are ready to go, pair them up in teams, send them out on their assignments. So, everybody gets that no matter what,” explained Boiter.