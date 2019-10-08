Plows ready to clear snow

BILLINGS, Mont. -- As snow blankets the roads, the Montana Department of Transportation and the Billings Streets Department will have crews and plows out in the area. Maintenance Chief Tom Tilzey says there will be two groups of workers tonight working twelve hour shifts.

Tilzey says snow plows will start clearing the roads as needed, so if you see them on the road, Tilzey says to make sure you give them enough space.

"Don't crowd those plows, stay a couple hundred feet behind them," he says, "and then that plow sticks out several feet in front. A lot of times they're crowding that center line so give them some room so they can do their job."