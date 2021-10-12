OTTER, Mont. - It was a fittingly snowy afternoon in Otter, Montana as the U.S. Postal Service issued the Playful Otters in Snow stamp Tuesday at the Otter Post Office.

The stamps were designed by art director Derry Noyes with artwork from illustrator John Burgoyne, according to a release. These new Forever stamps will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail® one-ounce rate.

“The month of October is celebrated as National Stamp Collecting month,” Jay Bigalke, editor-in-chief of Linn’s Stamp News who acted as the emcee of the event, said. “It is fitting this event takes place during this month in such a cool place... literally.”

“On behalf of the 644,000 dedicated men and women of the United States Postal Service, I’m honored to welcome you to Otter, Montana’s first live stamp event!” Otter Postmaster Josie Goggin said.

“I was recently looking over some of the stamps that the U.S. Postal Service has issued and realized that the U.S. Forest Service and the Post Office have a lot in common,” Ron Hecker said. “I’m starting to think that the Postal Service loves nature as much as we do.”

Smokey the Bear and District Ranger Ron Hecker from the Ashland Forest District, along with Postmaster Josie Goggin unveiled the stamp.