Plaque installed at law school in remembrance of Mark Andrel

A catholic university dedicated a plaque this weekend to the son of a federal judge who was shot and killed last summer by a gunman who was targeting the judge.

The ceremony at the entrance to the Washington, DC, Law School celebrated Mark Andrel's spirit.

He had planned to pursue a career in law and had turned 20 just days before he was killed at the family home in New Jersey, where the killer posed as a delivery man.

The plaque also serves as a reminder to young people who enter the law school about the gravity of the profession.

Anderl's mother, federal judge Esther Salas, attended the ceremony.

The gunman was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound just hours after the attack.