BILLINGS, Mont. - Plans are underway to bring a sobering center to Billings. The Gratitude in Action Foundation said it would be a place for people to sober under medical supervision and then, be offered services as needed.

"We have been working on the sobering center for a few months," Director of Development at the Gratitude in Action Foundation Terri Todd said. "We've have recognized that is something we are really missing in the community."

The Gratitude in Action Foundation said the sobering center would be a collaborative project to improve care for mostly uninsured, homeless or marginally housed adults suffering from chronic substance abuse.

"Story about a week ago, right over by us, by St. Vincent DuPaul, there's a gal passed out in the ally," Todd said. "She's a prime victim to be re-victimized. Someone's going to steal her things. She could be assaulted. Yes, she created the problem because she's intoxicated, but we can't just leave her laying in the ally."

Todd said the plan is a 32-bed facility, 16 beds on the men's side and 16 beds on the women's side. There would be a six hour minimum stay and a 24 hour maximum stay. It would be staffed by two registered nurses and a security guard.

Todd said the sobering center would provide an alternative to either the emergency department or even the jail. The Billings Police Department provided a community impact study in August 2021 that discussed, among other things, the cost of those hospital visits. You have see that study here.

An important part of the project for Todd is the referral for services that will happen at the sobering center.

"If it was just a place to send them to go sober up, I wouldn't be interested," Todd said. "It is a place for them to go sober up. But, it's also an opportunity to show them a different way of living."

Todd said a peer support specialist will meet with the individuals once they have sobered and provide referrals for substance abuse services, sober living homes and community providers.

Todd said they have already identified a building for the sobering center. They have also found the employees. She said some remodeling needs to be done on the building, but once funding is in place, the sobering center could be open in about 45 days.

Right now, Todd said they are looking for private funding for the sobering center.