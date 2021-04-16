BILLINGS - It seems like an indoor football team may be making its way back to the Magic City.

According to a lease document from MetraPark, Pick Six Entertainment LLC. is looking to lease the First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, from 2021-24, to present three seasons of indoor football, with potential championships and playoffs.

However, bringing the beloved sport indoors comes with a price.

For the 2022 season, Pick Six would rent the arena for $2,500 per game. From there, rent increases to $2,625 in 2023 and $2,750 per game in 2024. According to the lease document, these same terms and conditions also apply for post season and championship play.

Aside from the cost, though, it seems Pick Six is aiming to pull out all the stops with the new team and appease Billings fans hungry to watch live, indoor football games again.

Plans to hire an organist and sell team souvenirs and novelty items are noted in the lease document.

This team would be the most recent indoor football team since the Billings Wolves that suspended their season in 2017.

As of now, the lease for approval of the Pick Six team and seasons has not been signed.

You can read the entire lease document below: