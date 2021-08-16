Planned Parenthood Sues State Over New Abortion Laws

BILLINGS - Planned Parenthood of Montana has filed a lawsuit seeking to block four new laws aimed at restricting access to abortion in the state.

The laws are set to take effect on Oct. 1. One would ban abortion after 20 weeks of gestation. Another would restrict access to medication abortion and ban access to medication abortion through tele-health.

The lawsuit, filed in Yellowstone District court Monday, claims the laws violate Montana's Constitution.

The laws were passed earlier this year by the Republican-dominated legislature and signed into law by Governor Greg Gianforte.

We spoke with President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Montana Martha Stahl. She believes the new laws create barriers for their patients and feeds into the stigma around abortions being unsafe.

"Nobody cares more about patient safety than the healthcare providers themselves, that's why healthcare providers go into the field because they want to take care of people, they want to keep them healthy, they want to keep them safe, they want to offer them the best care they possibly can, give them a good experience in having that care. And abortion providers are absolutely no different," Stahl said.

We also reached out to Gov. Gianforte's Office asking for a statement on the decision to pass these new laws.

His office responded:

"The Governor's Office generally does not comment on potential or ongoing litigation. On the issue of life, the Governor believes we must protect the most vulnerable among us, the unborn."