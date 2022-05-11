Planned Parenthood of Montana responds to Senator Steve Daines abortion, sea turtle correlation

WASHINGTON D.C.- The big talker in U.S Government is the vote that will take place today on the Women’s Health Reproduction Act.

Senator Steve Daines has been trending for his comments on the Senate floor yesterday.

Essentially, the senator is drawing a connecting line between sea turtles and abortion, saying unborn turtles are more protected than unborn babies.

Here’s what the senator said on the floor in part:

"Under this radical abortion bill...an unhatched sea turtle would have more protections than an unborn human baby. If you look at federal law... if you were to take or destroy the eggs of a sea turtle, the eggs of the hatchlings, the criminal penalties are severe. up to a 100 thousand dollar fine and a year in prison. Why do we have laws in place to protect the eggs of sea turtles, or the eggs of eagles, because when you destroy an egg you're destroying a pre-born baby sea turtle or a preborn baby eagle."

We reached out to his office for clarity on the statement and regarding his tweets.

“The senator is making the argument that under the democrats’ radical abortion bill, baby sea turtles would have more protections under the law than baby humans. That is a fact. If the liberal elites and far-left cared as much about unborn human babies than they do about baby sea turtles, America would be better off,” a spokesperson for his office said.

We took that statement to the C.E.O of Planned Parenthood of Montana and she expressed concerns with the statement from Montana’s senator.

“And this is why women don’t turn to politicians for advice on health care decisions. Montanans don’t want any politician controlling their personal health care decisions, but especially not any politician that compares them to sea turtles,” Martha Fuller, President & CEO, Planned Parenthood of Montana said via text.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the vote earlier this week, it would require 60 votes to pass meaning democrats would have to be united and 10 Republicans would have to join them.

Senator Jon Tester said in part quote, "The removal of that fundamental right will have devastating consequences for millions of women across this country."

Senator Schumer says the vote is necessary because it will make every senator show their position on the right to an abortion.

Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis will join Daines and says she will be voting no on the abortion rights bill.

She says abortion is a matter that should be left to the states.

"I'll be voting against it, it is not just a codification of roe versus wade, it expands roe versus wade dramatically, and once again tries to legislate at the federal level matters that should be handled by the states,” Senator Lummis said last night on a press call.

Congressional candidates running for Montana’s Western District responded directly to the Senator's statement.

Tom Winter, a former Montana state representative and outspoken Democrat, took sharp aim at the senator, calling him a disgrace.

“Senator Daines’ embarrassing attempt to make himself into a meme mocks our right to bodily autonomy and makes Montana into a laughingstock. He does not represent our values and yet again disgraces his office,” Winter said, “Montanans’ right to privacy includes the right to an abortion. Period.”

Monica Tranel, a multi-generation Montana rancher, an attorney, and Olympian who is running for Congress released a statement saying that she does not believe this decision regarding women's healthcare belongs in the hands of the state.

“Whether, how, and when to become a parent is an intensely personal decision. I stand with the families and people making that decision. It belongs with them and we cannot allow the State to dictate this choice.”

We will continue to follow the story. Today's vote will take place at 2:30 p.m. ET