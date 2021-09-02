BILLINGS - The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Wednesday, they are denying a request to stop a Texas state law that bans abortions after six weeks of gestation. That's before many women even know they're pregnant.

The law also allows citizens to sue anyone who helps a woman obtain an abortion.

Rights groups see the law as a direct challenge to Roe vs. Wade, the landmark decision legalizing abortion.

The request to freeze the law came from the Texas Abortion Providers who say this is one of the strictest laws in the nation.

We spoke with Montana Planned Parenthood CEO Martha Stahl, who tells us the ruling from the Supreme Court only affects Texas law, not the abortion laws here in Montana.

However, Stahl did mention states could choose to adopt the new law.

"But that doesn't mean that automatically every state is going to have a six week ban or 15 week ban. It basically opens the door to state legislators to put regulations and obstacles in front of people having abortions as they wish, as long as they're sort of within the confines of what the supreme court has said is constitutional," she said.

Stahl says Planned Parenthood clinics in Montana will stay open and are ready to see patients.