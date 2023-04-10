BILLINGS, Mont. - Planned Parenthood of Montana and its Chief Medical Officer Dr. Samuel Dickman have filed a lawsuit Monday against a House Bill that would abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The lawsuit against H.B. 721 was filed in Montana state court.

A release from Planned Parenthood of Montana said the bill that would ban dilation and evacuation abortion after about 15 weeks will go into place after Gov. Greg Gianforte signs it into law.

Once passed, medical providers could face a fine of up to $10,000 and 10 years in prison if they perform an abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Plant Parenthood of Montana said in the release the lawsuit claims H.B. 721 is a violation of the Montana Constitution the Montana Supreme Court ruled more than 20 years ago in the Armstrong decision, which protects Montanans' right to privacy and access to pre-viability abortions.

The lawsuit is calling the court to intervene before the ban is supposed to go into place.

“Despite our state constitution clearly protecting the right to abortion and Montanans' consistent calls for bodily autonomy and personal freedom, our lawmakers remain hell-bent on banning abortion method by method, law by law. Banning one of the safest and most common methods of abortion will put lives at risk. Every person’s circumstance is different and every pregnancy is unique. Providers should be able to use their medical training, judgment, and expertise to provide the care that is best for each patient — without political interference or fear of criminal prosecution. H.B. 721 may pit Montana politicians’ agenda against patients’ safety and well-being, but evidence, facts, and the rule of law are on our side. Montanans deserve better and Planned Parenthood of Montana is committed to fighting this ban every step of the way,” Martha Fuller, Montana Planned Parenthood president and CEO, said in the release from Planned Parenthood of Montana.

“H.B. 721 makes patients less safe by placing Montanans’ health and future in the hands of politicians. In state after state, the strategy of abortion opponents has been clear: create barriers to care that push patients later into pregnancy, then ban the only options still available to them at that point. Should this law take effect, thousands of Montanans and people across the region who have already been forced to come to the state for essential abortion care, will suffer. Planned Parenthood will not back down as politicians systematically strip us of our fundamental rights and freedoms,” Alexis McGill Johnson Planned Parenthood Federation of America president and CEO said in the release from Planned Parenthood of Montana.