BILLINGS- A Billings teenager was able to get back something very special his father owned after a plane crash took his life earlier this year.

You could say Reef Hogan has a love-hate relationship with his own legs.

"I came up with a name for my legs, this one is buff boy, and this one is a string bean. It's weird because I haven't bared any weight on this foot for months on end," Hogan said.

He's had to use a walker for months, after a plane crash this last summer damaged his spine, chest and legs, and killed his father. The plane went down on the side of a mountain in the Madison Range, west of Big Sky.

"To my dad and the pilot, I just yelled, ‘Hey are you guys still there?’ And no one answered...and I thought, ‘Don't tell me I’m up here by myself,’" Hogan said.

But before rescue crews arrived, reef found his father's Rolex watch, and kept it; something that meant a lot to him.

"The plan was when I graduated from high school, he would get me my own Rollex," Hogan said.

But after he was rescued, and put in the hospital, the clothes he was wearing that day somehow got thrown in a landfill, with his dad's watch in them.

"And the spine surgeon, he lost his dad when he was young and he felt a connection and I did too," Hogan said.

And that surgeon took it upon himself to go dig Reef's clothes, and the watch, out of the landfill.

"I think if I wasn't in shock, I would have been crying, because that stuff was very important to me, and he brought it back," Hogan said.

In this case, what got thrown in the trash, was another man's treasure.

"When he did that for me I just… I'm willing to give all my thanks to them you know?" Hogan said.

But Reef says he's already aiming higher, and his eyes are on the sky.

"I’m still crippled right now, but I plan to get back up and fly at the earliest, by this summer. Ever since I lost my dad in the plane you know, my dad and the plane were what actually made me feel like I was worth something..he bought that plane because he wanted me to fly it," Hogan said.

Reef says he dropped out of high school and plans to attend Rocky Mountain College to study aviation this coming Spring.

A GoFundMe has been set up here.