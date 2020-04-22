Places of worship are allowed to reopen starting Sunday, April 26

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Places of worship are allowed to open in Montana starting April 26th, but social distancing guidelines will still be enforced to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Pastor Paul Jones of the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Billings says they will wait one more week before reopening.

“With the online worship – we wanted to do that with excellence and we did that and we're just trying to do everything we could to be apart of a community that works together to beat this virus," he says, "and so when we start worshipping back together which will include social distancing, we want to do that really well too, so by waiting just a few days, we’ll still have our online service, but waiting just a few more days and starting May 3rd instead of April 26th – we think we’ll have a good, safe, great worship experience.”

Be sure to check online or with your community to see when your place of worship is planning to reopen.