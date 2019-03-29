7 pipes have thawed, but over 60 water lines still frozen in Red Lodge

It's looking like temperatures will be warming up this weekend, and the city of Red Lodge hopes the warm weather will help out some of their frozen water lines.

Red Lodge Public Works Director, Jim Bushnell, said Red Lodge had a total of 70 frozen water lines this winter.

The City raised the minimum water usage rate from 3,000 to 8,000 gallons in February, and have extended that policy another month to help thaw the pipes.

Bushnell said the community has rallied together and business like True Value and IGA have been donating water. Well Approach Fitness has also donated their showers for free to those who are without running water.

The good news is, Bushnell said so far seven pipes have thawed out, and the city will just have to wait for mother nature to fix the rest.

"They.. hopefully they'll just keep going we got seven this week, ten or twelve more and like I say the warmer weather's going to help and we'll see how many of them will all come out. Then we'll go and see how many will be leaking," said Bushnell.

Bushnell had said previously this is the worst winter for frozen pipes he's ever seen in over twenty years at Red Lodge. But he and some others did look in the city records and found out that it has been worse. In 1990-1991, Red Lodge has a hundred frozen water lines.