Pinwheels for Prevention raises awareness for child abuse and neglect

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and for the 11th year The Family Tree Center Billings Exchange Club's Child Abuse Prevention Center hosted their annual display of Pinwheels for Prevention.

372 Pinwheels were planted on the courthouses lawn today, each one of these pinwheels represents 100 kids in the Billings community. 372 were planted because of the 37,196 children in our community.

Since 2008, more than 5 million pinwheels have been distributed nationwide, to express a community commitment to prevent child abuse and neglect.

"Well April is child abuse prevention awareness month and the pinwheel is a symbol of a happy, healthy childhood that every child deserves so that pinwheel is a way for us to show awareness for prevention," said Director at The Family Tree Center, Stacy Dreessen.

According to the Montana Child and Family Services Division, child abuse and neglect rose from 177 in 2014 to 719 in 2018. Family Tree Center is trying to provide programs to slow down this scary trend.

"In Montana we have quite a few people well quite a few broken families because of abuse and with the family tree center they really try to do so much to prevent that," said Benette Darling.

The Family Tree Center wants people to know that everyone has a role to play in healthy child development and April is their month to raise awareness for that cause.

"Today what we wanna show is everyone can do something to prevent childhood abuse and neglect that we all play a role and we can do what we love to do and be able to prevent childhood abuse and effect by doing what we love to do," said Dreessen.

You can purchase pinwheels or lapel pins at The Family Tree Center on 2520 5th Avenue South. You can email them at office@familytreecenterbillings.org.

There are other ways you can help as well.

If you are a reader, consider volunteering for an after-school reading program or book club to help kids spark their imaginations.

Love to cook? Give a new mom a break by bringing over dinner.

If sports is more your thing, maybe coach a youth sports team to teach kids the value of teamwork.

And for those who enjoy hosting others, host a kid-friendly BBQ or organize a block party so parents can socialize without the stress of finding a sitter.