Everyone can help families thrive, especially you! That's this year's slogan for the Family Tree center pinwheel garden in downtown Billings.

April is child abuse prevention month and the family tree center is using pinwheel to help spread prevention, awareness, and build strong families.

Cities from coast to coast are planting pinwheel gardens and today, members of the community gathered on the lawn of the Yellowstone County Courthouse, where three hundred seventy-five are planted.

Each one represents one hundred children in Montana.

Two members of Tumbleweed, a non-profit organization that helps runaway children and teens encourage spreading awareness about the prevalence of child abuse in our community and using all available resources to help vulnerable youth.

Chris Eide, Executive Assistant at Tumbleweed says “Using tools, we can get to help heal these kids, and provide them with a healthy future. It's just important that we all take a stand and we all support each other in making that our number one goal.”

Caseworker for Tumbleweed, Cassidy Dinkel, says, “Just the resources that are out there like The Family Tree Center and Tumbleweed, we have other places in town that they mentioned during this, but all these other places that help giving back, but also teach you some education about what's going on in the city and our world I think it's super important.”

Stacy Dressen, Executive Director of The Family Tree Center tells me, that pinwheels are a tool to grab the attention of the community, to get them to recognize they can do something to help children in need. “It's a great way, especially using the pinwheels, it’s a great way to show representation. It’s a great way to let the community know about child abuse prevention. It gives people some tangible things that they can do – and then it also gives them ways that they can help – ways that they can help prevent child abuse and neglect -- because everyone can do something to prevent child abuse and neglect.” Stacy says.



This pinwheel planting is meant to symbolize that every child deserves a happy and healthy life for an exuberant future.