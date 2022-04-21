The following is a press release from The Family Tree Center:

Billings---April is Child Abuse Prevention Month! The Family Tree CenterBillings Exchange Clubs’ Child Abuse Prevention Center will host their 14th annual display of Pinwheels for Prevention Thursday, April 21 st on the Yellowstone County Courthouse Lawn – 217 North 27th Street. Help us and local area children plant pinwheels at 12:00pm. A celebration will be held at 12:15pm to promote individual action to make children a community priority. We will have a Mayoral Proclamation and letters will be read from Senator Tester and Senator Daines followed our Keynote Speaker and our Pinwheel Award Presentation. The Family Tree Center’s Annual Pinwheel Award will be presented to a local community group in recognition of outstanding support and contributions to the prevention of child abuse and neglect. We are encouraging everyone to wear BLUE, the color signifying child abuse prevention, to the event.

The pinwheel represents, for so many people, what every child deserves—a happy, healthy childhood. Through nurturing parents, so they can do the best possible job nurturing their children, we know what we do at The Family Tree Center each day is helping to Build Stronger Families, a better community, and safer kids.

In 2008, Prevent Child Abuse America introduced the pinwheel as the national symbol for child abuse prevention through Pinwheels for Prevention®. The pinwheel represents the happy, healthy childhood every child deserves. Over the years, the pinwheel has taken off and is a popular symbol of the great childhoods we want for all children.

Child Abuse Prevention Month raises awareness of the importance of preventing child abuse and neglect right from the start and of “stopping the hurt before it happens”. Since 2008 more than 5 million pinwheels have been distributed nationwide. The pinwheels help to express that through a collective community commitment, We ALL can play a role to prevent child abuse and neglect. The theme of this year’s awareness and impact campaign is Everyone can help families thrive. Especially You! Now more than ever, we need to band together in collective ways that help our families and children thrive. Too often, our society thinks of raising healthy children as a parent or caregiver’s responsibility alone,” said Stacy Dreessen, Executive Director. “In reality, we all benefit when groups of people work together to collectively care for children who grow up to become successful, contributing adults.”

Child abuse and neglect are preventable. 375 blue and silver pinwheels will be planted representing the 37,578 children in our community (Montana Kids Count) and the hope for their healthy development. 1 pinwheel will represent 100 children.

Montana Women’s Prison Parenting Program **Please also join us in promoting the Prevention of Child abuse & neglect by recognizing BLUE MONDAYS. Wear Blue, the color signifying child abuse prevention, every Monday in April. April 4, 11, 18, & 25

Pinwheels for Prevention Polos and Lapel Pins are available for purchase from The Family Tree Center.

Send pictures of you, your family, co-workers, neighbors, friends, etc. wearing blue to: info@familytreecenterbillings.org and we will post them on our facebook page.

Tag: The Family Tree Center & Child Abuse Prevention Centers of Montana on social media posts. #Pinwheels for Prevention, #Blue Mondays, #BuildingStrongFamilies, #ChildAbusePreventionMonth

Other local events in April:

Plant your Own Pinwheel Garden - Purchase Pinwheels and Yard Signs from The Family Tree Center and plant pinwheels at your home or business.

April 21st - 6pm – 7:30pm Internet Safety Workshop at The Family Tree Center 2520 5th Avenue South. Detective Earl Campbell will give an informative workshop on how to keep kids safe on the internet & social media. Free. Childcare available. Register: https://familytreecenterbillings.org/events/internet-safety-workshop/

April 24th - All Day Blue Sunday. A day for churches to wear blue, plant pinwheel displays & engage in activities to observe Child Abuse Prevention month.

April 25th - 8am -12pm Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACES) & Trauma Informed Care Training at The Family Tree Center 2520 5th Avenue South. ACES Master Trainer Teresa Nygaard & Ivy Anderson will facilitate the training. CEUS are available. $25 Register: info@familytreecenterbillings.org or 406.252.9799

April 28th - All Day Bites of Billings - Bites of Billings is a dine-out fundraiser hosted by the Breakfast Exchange Club of Billings that will help "take a bite" out of child abuse in Yellowstone County!

On April 28th during Child Abuse Prevention Month, a portion of the proceeds from participating restaurants will be donated to The Family Tree Center. A list of participating restaurants will be on the Bites of Billings Facebook page. Eat out breakfast, lunch & dinner on the 28th. Support local restaurants & take a bit out of child abuse!

The Family Tree Center has been providing services to support and strengthen families in Yellowstone County and the surrounding areas for over 37 years. Thousands of families have benefitted from the Exchange Parent Aide In-Home Mentoring Program, Nurturing Parenting Classes, Free Respite Childcare, Parents Evening Out, Family Fun Nights, Montana Women’s Prison Parenting Program, and Parenting and Prevention Education Workshops (which teach parents, teachers, childcare workers, and others about recognizing, reporting, and preventing child abuse and neglect). All of the services offered by the Family Tree Center are offered with the express purpose of preventing child abuse and neglect and are available to ANY family in the community.

The Family Tree Center also co-directs Child Abuse Prevention Centers of Montana with the Parenting Place in Missoula, a statewide collaboration affiliated with the National Exchange Club promoting the healthy development of all Montana children.

Child abuse and neglect affect over 1 million children a year. The consequences of child abuse and neglect conservatively cost the United States a staggering $80 billion each year, or nearly $220 million each day. Aside from the economic costs involved, child abuse and neglect takes an unacceptable toll on our children. Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACES) created through child abuse and neglect can lead to a whole host of other social problems for its victims, including substance abuse, school dropout, teenage pregnancy, involvement in the juvenile and adult corrections systems, mental health concerns, chronic physical health ailments, and unfortunately, even death. The costs of such human suffering are incalculable. There is a significant need to provide more prevention programming to families in our community and state.

Prevention programs such as those offered by The Family Tree Center cost significantly less monetarily - $10 spent in intervention versus $1 spent on prevention - as well as in significant human costs.

Pinwheel displays have a multi-pronged purpose:

❖ To present a fun, community involved way of thinking about prevention

❖ To focus community activities and public policies on the ways and means of prevention

❖ To stress that family health is crucial to community and economic development, and that investing in our most vulnerable citizens benefits all of us

❖ To encourage everyone to become educated on the issues and then to take action in support of a world free of child maltreatment

Pinwheel gardens are springing up everywhere in April from New York to Los Angeles and even in Hawaii. There will be displays at the Capitol in Helena, in Billings, Laurel, Missoula, Great Falls, Bozeman and more. Why pinwheels? The pinwheel represents the health, happiness, and bright futures we wish for all children.

Contact us to purchase: pinwheels to plant your own Pinwheel Garden $1 each Pinwheel Yard signs $20 each Blue Polo shirts $10 each PINWHEEL LAPEL PINS $5 each items can be purchased at: The Family Tree Center 2520 5th Avenue South Billings, MT 59101 (406) 252-9799