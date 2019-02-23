"Pint Night" raises money for Firefighter Stairclimb

Billings Fire and Lockwood Fire partnered up with Uberbrew to host a Pint Night to raise money for their Firefighter Stairclimb in Seattle.

For $20, you can get a custom Billings or Lockwood Fire Pint glass, with two drink tickets. All the proceeds will benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The Firefighter Stairclimb will take place in Seattle on March 10th. 7 firefighters from Billings Fire and 1 from Lockwood will climb the 69 flights of stairs, wearing about 45 pounds in gear.

Local firefighters participating are Pete Sulser, Shawn O'Brien, Josh Thompson, Matt Strain, Chelsea Thompson, Andy Ekblad, and Jason Johnson.

Billings firefighters said the climb is a good reason to train and stay in shape, for a great cause.

And get this, the Leukemia Society puts the faces of Leukemia survivors on each stairwell, transitioning from face to face as each firefighter completes another level for some extra motivation.

The Pint Night started at 1 and will continue until 8 on Saturday night. If you can't catch the firefighters today, they'll be at Canyon Creek Brewing next Saturday from 2-8.