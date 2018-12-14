Cheyenne, Wyoming - The Wyoming Attorney General Friday announced a consumer protection settlement with an out of state company, Pinnacle Powerful Solutions, LLC, and its two principles, Ron Yung and Linda Pearson.
Pinnacle Powerful Solutions sent postcards to Wyoming residents, promising a free steak dinner and the chance to save 40% on home utility bills. The Attorney General’s Complaint alleged that the company engaged in high pressure sales tactics which targeted senior citizens, sold products which did not result in any reduction to homeowners’ bills, and concealed adequate contact information from consumers in order to avoid complaints.
After conducting an investigation, the Attorney General concluded that Pinnacle Powerful Solutions’s business practices violated the Wyoming Consumer Protection Act and filed a lawsuit in August 2018. The company and its owners agreed to resolve the matter through a Consent Judgment entered by the Laramie County District Court on December 11, 2018.
That Consent Judgment bans the company and its owners from engaging in sales of home efficiency products in Wyoming for five years.
The Consent Judgment also requires the company to issue full refunds to all Wyoming consumers, approximately $85,000 in total, within the next 15 weeks. The company will send all of its refunds to consumers by mail. If consumers have any inquiries about this refund process, they should contact the Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-438-5799.
Under the Judgment, if refunds are not timely issued, Pinnacle Powerful Solutions and its owners are liable for an additional $60,000 in civil penalties.
A copy of the judgment can be found on the Consumer Protection Unit’s website, at: http://ag.wyo.gov/cpu/resolved-matters