BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Alberta Bair Theater is hosting a National Geographic Live speaker series tour. On January 18, 2019, Doctor Mireya Mayor, a world-recognized anthropologist and wildlife correspondent will speak at Petro Theater.

Mayor is a former NFL cheerleader for the Miami Dolphins, a daughter of Cuban immigrants, a mother of six, and goes on international expeditions to some of the most remote places on Earth.

"The jungle can be a very treacherous place to work and of course there's no electricity, no running water, there's lots of diseases out there," says Mayor, "But for me, it feels like a second home. I just really love the peace and the beauty and really the opportunity to see animals that most people really never get a chance to see."

Doctor Mayor says she's very excited to explore the beautiful outdoors that Montana has to offer. Her talk tomorrow, called Pink Boots and a Machete, is at 7:30 p.m. at MSU Billings.