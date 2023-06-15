BILLINGS, Mont. - Mike Pigg has been announced as the new director of Parks, Recreation and Public Lands in Billings.

Billings Parks and Recreation announced Pigg is moving to the position from his role as Parks Supervisor following the retirement of Mike Whitaker, who directed the department for 17 years.

“I love parks and recreation. I spent these last 10 years getting to know our parks and their users. I’ve always been one who likes to work outside in that recreational field where people are coming to utilize the facilities I’m maintaining. I really enjoy that,” Pigg said.

Pigg is taking over as summer recreation programs are in full swing, polls are open and as REC2U, a free recreation program for kids of any age, is launched.