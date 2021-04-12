BILLINGS, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will reopen Pictograph Cave State Park Wednesday after closing it due to a rockfall in January.

State park employees and contractors worked to clear the road and trails that were blocked due to the rockfall and worked to prevent future rockfalls from happening through the sandstone cliffs.

FWP said in a release one small portion of trail will remain closed as workers finish construction on a switchback; however, the trails heading towards Pictograph Cave and Ghost Cave will reopen.

The park will continue normal operation hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the visitor center open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.