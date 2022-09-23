Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks

Billings – Pictograph Cave State Park will host a “Writing Montana” workshop Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Pictograph Cave State Park picnic grounds from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Award winning author Dave Caserio will lead this outdoor workshop for writers and non-writers to explore the natural world and the historical, cultural and geological background of the area. The workshop will help participants push past boundaries and create work in any genre, including poetry, fiction and personal reflection. Participation of this event is limited, so please call the park to reserve your space: 406-254-7342.

