BILLINGS, Mont.- Pictograph Cave State Park is closed indefinitely after a rock slide sent boulders spilling down the sandstone cliff. The boulders ranged in size from about the size of a basketball to 2x the size of a car.

Bob Gibson with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said fortunately no one was injured in the rock slide and no buildings were damaged.

Gibson said there was damage to a fence, road sign, cattle guard, and the road. Those will all need to repaired before the park can reopen.

Gibson also said a geological engineer needs to assess the risk of future rockslides before the park can reopen.

"That whole cliff face as you can tell from looking around, even outside the park here, has been flaking off and falling for millennia," Gibson said. "And, it's going to continue to. There's no doubt. We just want to make sure there's not something that's real imminent."

Gibson said no pictographs were damaged in the rock slide. The pictographs are in a cave south of where the rock slide happened.