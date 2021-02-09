UPDATE: FEB. 9 AT 2:13 PM

The BPD says injuries in the crash were minor. They also said it appears the residence sustained minor damage.

Sgt. Shane Winden said they suspect icy roads and alcohol may be contributors to the crash.

The accident is still under investigation.

Traffic is advised to take alternate routes as all vehicles are being rerouted.

BILLINGS - A medical team and the Billings Police Department responded to a crash around 1:26 p.m. Tuesday at 6th Street W and Miles Avenue downtown involving two vehicles.

The BPD said a minivan collided with a pickup, sending the pickup into the side of a home at the corner of the intersection.

This is an injury crash, according to the BPD.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.