Photographer offers free sessions to essential workers

BILLINGS, Mont. - Cait Elston, owner of CE Photography is providing essential front line workers with a free family session for each session her client's book.

Elston got the idea from a photographer in Canada, who is asking other photographers to band together during this tough period of time.

How it works is, when a family books their mini session, they can choose an essential worker to gift the additional session to. If you don't know any essential employees, Elston will choose a stranger. All sessions booked are for future dates, in June, due to the current stay-at-home order.

She says it's just a fun way to give back to those working hard to keep families safe and healthy.

"It feels amazing right now, obviously myself and a lot of photographers here in town are not able to go out and make these memories for people right now. So it has been an honor for me to do this and give back to our workers. My husband is an army veteran so I totally understand the need for our essential workers right now," says Elston.

She also adds that the session doesn't have to be just family photos, it can also go towards engagement or children photos. The "book one, give one" will last until April 19th.

To book a session or get more information, click here.