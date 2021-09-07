PHILLIPS COUNTY, Mont. - Phillips County Commissioners approved a resolution Tuesday to observe the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with sirens, bells and whistles.

Resolution 2021-09 encourages everyone to stop work or any other activities and mark the moment by ringing bells, blowing whistles, or sounding sirens.

The observance is to take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, and will last for one minute.

If you hear sirens at this time on Saturday, Phillips County Sheriff Jerry Lytle says you should not be alarmed.