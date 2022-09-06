The following is a statement from Phillips 66's corporate office:

BILLINGS, Mont. - "At approximately 11:00 a.m. MDT on Sept. 6, Phillips 66 Billings Refinery located at 401 South 23rd Street in Billings Montana was contacted by the City of Billings regarding odor concerns in the community. The refinery is working with local officials to determine the source.

As a precaution, air monitoring is being conducted inside and outside of the refinery and has indicated no risk to human health. Phillips 66 remains committed to ensuring the health and safety of our employees and the communities where we operate."