Tobacco giant Philip Morris International, says it will phase out tobacco cigarettes and focus on smoke free products over the long term.

Known for manufacturing the popular brand Marlboro, the company says on its website that it's made a "dramatic decision."

It's part of an on-going effort by the company to replace cigarettes with smoke-free alternatives for people who continue to smoke.

That includes devices that feature a range of nicotine containing alternatives without the smoke, which lowers the levels of harmful chemicals in the vapor.

Tobacco use is responsible for nearly half a million deaths each year in the United States.