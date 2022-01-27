Free high quality face masks are arriving at pharmacies across the country, but not in Billings.

None of the pharmacies we went to had any of the free masks from the government--and one store said--they were supposed to have them in stock already.

We went to pharmacies across Billings, and staff at each store said the same thing; free n95 masks from the government are not available. One mom and pop pharmacy says they weren't going to get any at all. Another said they had no idea when the free masks would arrive. We also went to two Walgreens locations, and learned there's only going to be one Walgreens pharmacy in Billings giving out the free masks--its on 14th Street. One of the workers there said they don't have the free masks yet either. There's a chance they could arrive on a truck at the end of this week, but they don't know for sure.

The government plans on handing out 400 million n95 masks across the country.