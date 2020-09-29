Petroleum County, Montana has zero cases of COVID-19

WINNETT, Mont. -- According to the U.S. Census, there are around 500 people living in Petroleum County, and in that 1600 square mile area of land, no one has tested positive for COVID-19.

"It was kind of interesting. We looked at Petroleum County as far as their testing, and statistically they are testing as much as other counties. With the lower numbers, there just hasn't been a positive yet," says Central Montana Health Officer, Susan Woods.

With over 12,000 cases in the state, not one has reached Petroleum County. So what's their secret?

"The people that live in Petroleum County are mostly ranchers and farmers, so they're fairly spread out," says Woods, "It's also a very community minded county and so there's a lot of elderly and they look after each other, they look after themselves, they are a pretty independent population and they're just genuinely concerned."

With the case number at zero and the Governor's mask mandate only applying to counties with four or more cases, not many people were masking up. However, Woods says the County Commissioner did stop by to pick up 1,000 masks to take to their community center.