WINNETT, Mont. - A $4 million community center is under construction in Petroleum County at no cost to taxpayers. The Petroleum County Community Center is being built in Winnett.

Luann Knutson of Petroleum County said the community needs a large gathering space. The first meeting to discuss the idea was in August 2017.

"We needed a large space for gatherings because right there they are using the school auditorium," Knutson said. "And so, all the functions: funerals, big receptions, like our big stock growers' dinner, all of our big gatherings. It's really a burden for the school to have to lay down the tarps and get things set up at the school. And weddings are usually held outside our community, instead of in our community because there is no facility big enough for weddings."

The community center will feature a large commercial kitchen, auditorium, stage, and office space. There will also be a shower available for cyclists traveling through the county during the summer months. Knutson said a lot of cyclists stop during July and August to ask if there is a place available for them to have a shower.

"We put a shower in one of our main bathrooms because we have so many bicyclists coming through on Highway 200," she said. "And this will be a wonderful facility for them to stop and freshen up, and actually have a shower."

Petroleum County has about 500 residents. Knutson said she hopes the center will benefit neighboring counties.

"We're hoping this will work, not only for our own community, but will draw in people from surrounding areas," she added.

Knutson said they are also hoping to attract a medical provider to work out of the facility, so county residents don't have to travel so far for care.

She said the center will be used three days a week for youth activities and seniors will be able to meet there as well.

The community center is entirely funded by generous donations and a grant (Community Development Block Grant).

In 2019, Winnett high school graduate Larry Carrell announced he would donate $5 million dollars to the community center.

"When he made his announcement of the $5 million, we were so shocked and tears began to flow," Knutson said.