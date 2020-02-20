Pet rescue feeling effects of Big Horn County rabies quarantine

Help Every Pet of Hardin said the Big Horn County rabies quarantine may mean they won't be able to take in as many animals as they would like.

The Department of Livestock announced a sixty day quarantine for unvaccinated dogs, cats and ferrets after a skunk tested positive for rabies in the county on February 12. The quarantine says that unvaccinated dogs, cats and ferrets must stay in the county until April 12.

Chris Winterrowd of Help Every Pet of Hardin said they typically foster dogs or cats in homes for 14 days and then move the animals to shelters. They typically take in 250-300 animals a year. However, the quarantine interrupts that.

Winterrowd said, "We've developed really good relationships with shelters, but they are not in Big Horn County. And, that is where the problem is."

The Montana Department of Livestock said animals with rabies may show a variety of signs like aggression, excessive drooling, difficulty swallowing, staggering, seizures and paralysis. They say rabies is virtually 100% preventable in pets through the vaccine.

Also, Winterrowd said Help Every Pet of Hardin is always looking for dog and cat food. If you are interested in donating, they have multiple drop off locations. You can contact them here.