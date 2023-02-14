Person reportedly hit by train at 29th St. railroad crossing in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - A male person was reportedly hit by a train while crossing train tracks at Twenty-ninth Street railroad crossing in Billings early Tuesday morning around 5:12 a.m.

The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the person was declared dead on the scene. 

At this time Twenty-ninth Street is blocked, and BPD said it is uncertain when it will reopen.

