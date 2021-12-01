UPDATE: DEC. 2 AT 2:53 pm

Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman has identified the person killed in Wednesday’s crash as 59-year-old Jerry Neal Flat Lip Sr. from Pryor.

The cause of death was determined to be multiple blunt force injuries.

UPDATE: DEC. 1 AT 9:38 P.M.

BPD Tweeted the barricades have been removed and Midland Road is back open to traffic.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

BILLINGS - The 5400 block of Midland Road is closed following a fatal accident, the Billings Police Department reports.

According to a Tweet from the BPD, at 5:04 p.m. a 59-year-old man was hit by an eastbound vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The BPD Crash Team is investigating.