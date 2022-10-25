UPDATE: 6 P.M.:

The Billings Fire Dept. released additional information about the large fire at the cannabis processing facility.

An investigation found that during the distillation process, an employee accidentally ignited ethanol vapors which caused the fire.

That employee suffered severe upper body burns and has since been transported to Denver for treatment of those injuries.

BFD says the fire was contained to the distillation room, which has charring on the walls and ceiling, and heat damage to the equipment.

There was about 500-thousand dollars worth of damage to the facility.

UPDATE: 2:13 P.M.

The following is a press release from the Billings Fire Department:

The Billings Fire Prevention Bureau is investigating a fire that was reported at 3620 Duck Creek Road shortly after 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

When fire crews arrived on scene, they found smoke coming from a marijuana processing facility operated by dispensary company Elevated. Part of the team prepared to attack the fire, while others tended to an employee who suffered severe upper body burns. The victim was immediately taken to a local hospital for treatment. An update on the victim’s condition is not available. The fire inside of the building was contained within 15 minutes. Because marijuana processing facilities use flammable chemicals like butane and ethanol, firefighters had to take extra caution when battling the fire. No other injuries were reported. The Fire Prevention Bureau will send out a fire investigation media release once it’s complete.

UPDATE: 10:14 A.M.

One person was injured after a structure fire at a cannabis processing facility on Duck Creek Road Tuesday.

Billings Fire Battalion Chief Derrek Mitchell told Nonstop Local firefighters knocked down the fire 15 minutes after arriving to the scene.

There was a lot of smoke coming from the south side of the lab when crews arrived.

Mitchell said the condition of the person injured is unknown--two other people were medically seen, but they declined treatment.

The investigation of the fire is underway and the cause is undetermined.

Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office is on their way to the scene to assist.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in the 3600 of Duck Creek Road Tuesday.

The Billings Fire Department said via Twitter off-duty fire fighters have been called to help with responding to calls.

BFD said there are no further details available at this time.