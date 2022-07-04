BILLINGS, Mont. - A person died after a stabbing near South 27th Street and 3rd Avenue South in Billings around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the victim was brought to the hospital and later died due to their injuries.
There is no threat to the public at this time.
An investigation is ongoing.
