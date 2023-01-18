MONTANA - In December 2022, the Environmental Protection Agency approved canola to be used in renewable diesel, potentially creating a new market for growers in Montana.

Colter Brown with the Northern Ag Network said there were about 180,000 acres seeded for canola in Montana in 2022, making Montana the number two canola-producing state. Brown said North Dakota is the number one canola-producing state, with the much higher amount of 1.7 million acres.

Montana Renewables has been producing renewable diesel for about two months. They look forward to adding canola to the mix.

"And the exciting thing about canola is obviously, Montana farmers grow canola," General Manager of Montana Renewables Ron Colwell said. "So, it makes a new market for their product."

"Renewable diesel is a straight replacement of conventional diesel," he added.

Colwell said renewable diesel can be made from a variety of materials:

"We can bring in canola, as well as any other seed oils. We can also bring in animal fats from rendering processes. We can bring in what would end up as solid waste: like used cooking oils and other things like that. So, our feedstock is going to be a variety of things depending on economics."

Colwell said some infrastructure will need to be built before they can use the canola seeds for renewable diesel. He said some additional processors will need to come along and provide seed-crushing facilities.

"There will need to be some middle processors to come and fill in that gap," he added.