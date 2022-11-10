BILLINGS, Mont. - A Billings non-profit is hoping to keep the community as warm as possible this winter, but they need your help.

People's Community Outreach has teamed up with RiverStone Health for a week-long clothing drive.

At the beginning of the week, they had more than 600 coats to hand out, but by the end of the day, their numbers had dropped quickly to just over 100,

They saw the same need for hats, gloves, socks and shoes as well.

Now they are asking for donations of gently used clothing and blankets to continue the drive.

People's Community Outreach has already met their donation goals, but with high demand for winter wear, they hope to collect more donations to meet the community's needs.

People's Community Outreach will be stationed by the pharmacy in RiverStone Health to the right after entering.

The drive is accepting donations from eight in the morning till five pm Friday.