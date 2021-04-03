People in Florida ordered to evacuate near wastewater reservoir that could collapse

Florida officials are evacuating homes and a highway near a large reservoir of wastewater in Manatee County that could collapse at any moment.

They say a break was detected Friday in one of the walls of the reservoir, that is holding millions of gallons of water containing radioactive waste left over from phosphate mining.

Officials tweeted the first evacuation notice Friday evening, but another emergency alert was sent out around eleven Saturday morning ordering people in the area to evacuate "now."

They say the collapse of the reservoir wall is "imminent."

The area in North of Bradenton.

The Red Cross has been called in to help residents.