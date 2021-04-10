People gather to protest Georgia's new voting law

Protesters gathered to make their opinions known about Georgia's new and controversial voting law.

A few dozen participants stood on public sidewalks outside the Augusta National Golf Club, waiving at passing cars and holding signs.

Some read "Black Lives Matter," while others read "corporate leaders should stand up for Democracy."

In this week's chairman's conference, Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley said he supported everyone's right to vote and no one should be disadvantaged from it.

Georgia's new voting law has made headlines across the country, sparking calls for possible boycotts of major Georgia-based corporations.

April 13th, faith leaders in Georgia plan to meet with major company CEOs, such as Aflac, Coca-Cola, and Home Depot, to discuss their response to the voting law, and any possible boycotts.