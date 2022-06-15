Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Montana... Yellowstone River at Billings affecting Yellowstone and Stillwater Counties. .The river is expected to begin to recede this afternoon, falling below flood stage tonight in Billings. It will take until midday Thursday for flooding to recede over far eastern Yellowstone County. For the Yellowstone River...including Billings...Major flooding is occurring. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Please report observed flooding to local emergency officials and request they pass the information to the National Weather Service in Billings. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do not drive on or attempt to cross flooded roads, find an alternate route. Roads and driveways may be damaged or washed out in places. Safety message...A river Flood Warning means river flooding is expected to impact people and property in the warned area. Prepare for flooding impacts associated with the forecast river levels in your location. The latest stages and forecasts for rivers and streams can be found at our web page: https://water.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by Thursday afternoon at 1200 PM MDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON THURSDAY... * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This exceeds the flood of record. * WHERE...Yellowstone River at Billings. * WHEN...Until noon Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:00 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 16.4 feet. This stage may be affected by flooding and debris at the gage location resulting in a higher reading. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 AM MDT Wednesday was 16.5 feet. - Forecast...The river will crest near 16.6 feet around midday today. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 13.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.0 feet on 06/12/1997. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood && Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Yellowstone River Billings 13.5 16.4 Wed 10 am 12.4 10.5 10.2 &&