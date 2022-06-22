ASHLAND, Mont. - People are being asked to avoid the St. Labre campus area Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Rosebud County Sheriff's Office, a large police presence is at the campus regarding an incident that occurred on or near the Northern Cheyenne Reservation Tuesday evening.

Law enforcement are looking for a 31-year-old man who is wanted in the questioning of a shooting Tuesday night.

The man is described as having tattoos on one arm, with long brown hair who is around five feet ten inches tall and weighs 180 to 190 pounds.

Residents in Ashland are being asked to be aware of any unusual or suspicious personnel, and anyone who comes across an individual that concerns them is asked to call the sheriff’s office.