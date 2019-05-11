On Friday a search and rescue (SAR) mission was initiated in the park by the Big Horn Search and Rescue (BHSR) team and other local assets.

Three adults and one dog were found and authorities helped them recover their boat.

We are grateful for the professional and timely response from BHSR, as well as the rotary support from both Montana and Wyoming.

This is the second search and rescue mission this year so on Monday we will be publishing some helpful reminders for all boaters about water safety in the canyon.

