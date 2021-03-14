Pennsylvania mother accused of creating "deepfakes" to harass daughter's cheer teammates

A 50-year-old Pennsylvania mother is accused of creating "deepfake" videos of members of her daughter's cheerleading team, hoping to embarrass then into quitting the squad.

Prosecutors say this woman, Raffaela Spone of Bucks County harassed and created images that appeared to show at least one teen naked, drinking and smoking.

Investigators say they tracked down Spone's IP address to her home and determined she was who had been sending the digitally manipulative images know as "deepfakes."

Spone was arrested late last week and charged with three misdemeanor counts of cyber harassment of a child and three counts of harassment.

Authorities say there was no indication that her daughter, who hasn't been named, knew what her mother was doing.

Spone is scheduled to appear to a preliminary hearing on March 30th.