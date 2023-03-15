Billings, MT- March is brain injury awareness month, and the Rehabilitation Hospital of Montana is teaming with experts to help give patients the long-term support they need.

R.H.O.M. held an open house today to bring awareness to brain injuries, and the way they impact affected patients and their loved ones.

The current campaign “more than my brain injury” honors the millions of Americans living with acquired brain injuries and their often-daunting journey of recovery.

John Bigart, executive director of Brain Injury Alliance of Montana says that "the biggest thing about a brain injury is it is a silent injury, people struggle different, like if a veteran, heaven forbid they were in a war and they lost their leg, it seems like a lot of times people are more compassionate about their injury because it is visible to them and they can actually see what they are going through and they can actually see those challenges."

He went on to say, "with a brain injury, you don't see those challenges a lot of the time its depression, fatigue and just anxiety and just a lot of struggles that aren't clearly visible when you are working with them."

The rehabilitation hospital is hoping to help with a new support group for brain injury survivors.

The group—called “Billings Brain Injuries—Rewired” hopes to provide a supportive space where survivors share their experiences both in and out of rehabilitation.

The Rewired group meets at R.H.O.M. on the third Thursday of each month.

And while they have just started, Rewired creator and survivor Kelsey Hansen is excited for the possibilities.