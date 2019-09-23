Pediatric surgeons coming to St. Vincent Health in Billings

The new partnership between St. Vincent Health, Primary Children's Hospital and the University of Utah will bring surgeons who specialize in pediatric surgery.

The partnership will bring 10 pediatric surgeons with each staying 1 to 2 weeks at a time for a total of 6 weeks a year per surgeon. Each surgeon is certified to perform general surgery on children which includes chest and abdomen but excludes the heart.

The goal of the new partnership was to bring more services and resources to children in and around Billings.