KULR (Billings)- At approximately 11:20 Saturday night a pedestrian was struck and killed at the intersection of King Ave. West and 48th St. West.

According to MHP the female hit was a 42-year-old Billings resident.

The vehicle involved was a Ford F-150 driven by a 25-year-old male from Roberts. The driver was not injured.

Alcohol, drugs or speed were not suspected causes and road conditions were dry at this time.

The crash is still under investigation at this time.