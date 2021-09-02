Pedestrian hit, killed on Central Ave.

UPDATE: SEPT. 2 AT 10:13 P.M.

Our on-scene reporter says police are conducting alcohol screenings on the man who was driving the truck.

No arrests have been made at this time.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

BILLINGS - A section of Central Avenue is closed after an accident left one person dead.

At approximately 8:48 p.m. Thursday, a westbound truck on Central Ave. hit a pedestrian, the Billings Police Department reports.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck fled but was later apprehended, BPD says.

Central Ave. is closed from Santa Fe Drive to Lexington Drive.

The BPD crash team is on scene and we are working to bring you more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.