BILLINGS, Mont. - A pedestrian was hit by a car on the 2600 block of King Avenue West Wednesday morning around 5:45 a.m.

Sgt. Tina Hoeger with Billings Police Department tells Montana Right Now when she arrived she saw a woman who was maybe in her 60s lying on the ground.

Hoeger says the woman and her husband were going for a walk westbound on King Avenue Wednesday morning when a vehicle turned into the Walmart parking lot and hit the woman.

The woman was conscious and breathing, according to Hoeger, and has been transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.