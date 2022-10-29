BILLINGS, MT- The city of Hardin celebrated the opening of a new skatepark on Saturday, with a visit from Pearl Jam’s Jeff Amendt, the founder of the non-profit, Montana Pool Service.

MPS helped open the skatepark, along with support from the city of Hardin, One Health, Youth Empowerment Support Coalition, and Evergreen Skateparks, with additional funding provided by The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation.

"To see a community come together for a skatepark, that's pure gold," said Ament.

Amendt said he was surprised by how large a turnout there was for the opening of the new skatepark.

"This morning I thought there'd be 100 people and it'll be awesome. There's probably 100 skateboarders and a lot of other members of the community."

MPS has designed more than 30 skateparks around rural Montana, surrounding states, and Indian Country.

Amendt concluded in saying that he is happy with the result, but is not done seeing the community come together.

""I can't wait to come back. I want to come back, hang out, and see what happens."

The event included a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the afternoon, along with food and live music.